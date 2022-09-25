The most anticipated films that we all are excited to watch in 2023 - 'Tiger 3', 'Pathaan' and more!

Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:58 PM(IST)

2023 will be the year for all the cinemagoers and Bollywood, too! Unfortunately, the year 2022 has not been the year that we all were expecting it to be, especially for Hindi cinema. Half of the year is already gone and there are only three months left for the new year, we know it's a little early but, still a good time, at least, to take a look at what 2023 holds for us - from Shah Rukh Khan's three back-to-back films like 'Pathaan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' to Salman Khan coming back with 'Tiger 3' - Take a look.

Pathaan

Release date: January 25, 2023.

After staying away from the screen, SRK will make a comeback with 'Pathaan'. In the movie, Khan and Deepika Padukone will be playing the RAW agents in the upcoming action thriller. 

The film also stars John Abraham, who plays the role of the antagonist in the film.

Siddharth Anand's pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tiger 3

Release date: April 21

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's most awaited film 'Tiger 3' will hit the big screens next year in April. The third film of the superhit franchise is directed by Kabir Khan.

Fighter

Release date: September 28

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are coming together for the very first time to grace the screen for Siddharth Anand's forthcoming movie ‘Fighter’.

The film is a high-octane action-drama film with a story of nationalism seeped into it. The film will be India's first aerial action franchise. 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Release date:  February 10

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's quirky love story ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will release on Valentine day weekend next year. 

Karan Johar directorial drama also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Salaar

Release date: September 28

Prabhas' much-awaited movie 'Salaar' directed by 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel will release next year. Looking at the movie posters, the movie will be dark, high on action, violence, and might be one of 2023's biggest blockbusters.  

Jawan

Release date: June 2

After four year sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan will surely lead the box office next year with his back-to-back three movies. After 'Pathaan', the actor will be seen in director Atlee's next 'Jawan' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. 

Adipurush

Release date: January 12

Prabhas' upcoming movie 'Adipurush' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies among the fans. Om Raut's directorial, which is touted to be an epic drama, will see the 'Baahubali' actor as Lord Rama. 'Adipurush' will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

The film stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others

 

Animal

Release date: August 11

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen for the very first time in 'Kabir Singh'' fame Sandeep Reddy crime drama. The film also stars Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol in a pivotal roles. 

The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."

Dunki

Release date: December 22

Third and the last film of Shah Rukh Khan that will hit the theatres next year will be Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film is said to be an immigration drama set in a village in Punjab.

