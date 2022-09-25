The most anticipated films that we all are excited to watch in 2023 - 'Tiger 3', 'Pathaan' and more!

2023 will be the year for all the cinemagoers and Bollywood, too! Unfortunately, the year 2022 has not been the year that we all were expecting it to be, especially for Hindi cinema. Half of the year is already gone and there are only three months left for the new year, we know it's a little early but, still a good time, at least, to take a look at what 2023 holds for us - from Shah Rukh Khan's three back-to-back films like 'Pathaan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' to Salman Khan coming back with 'Tiger 3' - Take a look.

Pathaan

Release date: January 25, 2023.



After staying away from the screen, SRK will make a comeback with 'Pathaan'. In the movie, Khan and Deepika Padukone will be playing the RAW agents in the upcoming action thriller.

The film also stars John Abraham, who plays the role of the antagonist in the film.

Siddharth Anand's pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

