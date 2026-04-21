/'The mole people of Pacific': Inside the secretive subculture of USS Abraham Lincoln's nuclear geniuses

While the flight deck is the glamorous face of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the ‘Nukes’ live in an entirely different reality. Assigned to the Reactor Department, they work deep in the bowels of the 100,000-ton hull, well below the waterline. Their workspace is a windowless maze of steel bulkheads, hissing steam pipes, and heavy radiation shielding. For these sailors, the ocean outside is nothing but a rumor.