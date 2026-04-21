/'The mole people of Pacific': Inside the secretive subculture of USS Abraham Lincoln's nuclear geniuses

Meet the ‘Nukes.’ Discover the incredibly elite, highly classified sailors who operate the USS Abraham Lincoln's twin reactors, surviving months without sunlight under crushing psychological pressure.
You don't just volunteer to operate a nuclear reactor; you have to survive the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Widely considered the most academically rigorous training pipeline in the entire US military, the ‘nuclear pipeline’ boasts an attrition rate that rivals Special Forces. These sailors are essentially forced to absorb a master's degree in nuclear physics, thermodynamics, and chemistry in just a few months.
While the flight deck is the glamorous face of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the ‘Nukes’ live in an entirely different reality. Assigned to the Reactor Department, they work deep in the bowels of the 100,000-ton hull, well below the waterline. Their workspace is a windowless maze of steel bulkheads, hissing steam pipes, and heavy radiation shielding. For these sailors, the ocean outside is nothing but a rumor.
Deep inside the ship, there is no sunrise or sunset. The Nukes often operate on a grueling watch rotation, such as ‘six hours on, six hours off,’ which completely shatters the human circadian rhythm. Days blend into weeks, and weeks into months. It is not uncommon for a nuclear engineer to go an entire 30-day stretch without ever walking up the labyrinth of ladders to see the sky.
The Reactor Department operates under a terrifyingly strict, zero-defect culture established by the ‘Father of the Nuclear Navy,’ Admiral Hyman G. Rickover. In the reactor spaces, rank matters less than absolute procedural compliance. A single mathematical error, a skipped checklist step, or a misunderstood valve reading isn't just a reprimand—it can end a career instantly, or worse, endanger the entire ship.
Put hundreds of sleep-deprived geniuses in a high-heat, high-stress steel box for nine months, and a unique subculture emerges. The Nukes are famously known throughout the fleet for their dark, cynical humor and staggering caffeine consumption. When they aren't managing the fission of uranium atoms, their berthing compartments are often filled with complex tabletop role-playing games, hardcore video gaming, and heavy sci-fi debates.
The psychological weight of the job is immense. These young men and women, often in their early twenties, are intimately responsible for controlling a nuclear chain reaction that burns hotter than the surface of the sun. They eat, sleep, and work just feet away from a highly enriched uranium core, trusting their lives entirely to the physics of the lead and water shielding that separates them from lethal radiation.
Fighter pilots get the Hollywood movies, but the Lincoln is a dead piece of steel without the Mole People. Every single catapult launch, every gallon of drinking water, and every knot of speed the carrier produces originates from the A4W reactors. They are the silent, unseen, and highly classified backbone that makes American global power projection physically possible.