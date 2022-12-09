Hundreds of curious visitors flock to see Iceland's volcano show is a hit. Take a look1!

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Hundreds of individuals gathered in a dark auditorium in Reykjavik to view bubbling orange lava flowing down a slide to within inches. The flow contained on both sides by black sand lights up the room like a sunrise. Visitors were awe-struck.

The Lava show

This is 'the Lava Show,' Iceland's latest tourist attraction which uses reheated lava from a real eruption, Katla volcano over 100 years ago. The heat emanating is tangible, so much that some of the spectators had to shuffle their seats to remove their coats. The host Iain MacKinnon joked. "This is the show where you get to experience real molten lava flowing inside of a building, intentionally."

(Photograph: AFP )

Hundreds flocked to see the 'wow effect'

There is the same "wow effect" that people get at an eruption site, MacKinnon said. Curious visitors flee to watch the jets of lava at Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall after two eruptions over the last year just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik. But not all eruptions are safe.

(Photograph: AFP )

Burning process

The lave used in the show retains a hint of sulphur, dangerous toxic gas that normally emanates from an eruption that has dissipated as the rock reheats and melts down so many times. The show uses over 600 kilos (1,320 pounds) of tephra the rocks ejected from Katla, one of Iceland's most dangerous volcanoes which last erupted in 1918. The founder said, "We heat that up to its melting point, which is around 1,100 degrees Celsius (2,000 Fahrenheit) and then we pour it into the room."

(Photograph: AFP )

Ideation

Jonsson's company has run a version of the production in Vik in south Iceland since 2018, but the Reykjavik show opened last month. He came up with the idea of a lava show when he was standing atop a glacier watching lava flow from Fimmvorduhals, a small eruption that preceded the massive Eyjafjallajokull one in 2010, whose ash cloud disrupted air traffic and stranded more than 10 million travellers.

(Photograph: AFP )

The land of ice and fire

Iceland is known as the land of fire and ice. It has 33 volcanic systems currently considered active, the highest number in Europe. It has an eruption every five years on average. "We thought it would be wonderful for Iceland if lava would always be flowing," Jonsson said.

(Photograph: AFP )