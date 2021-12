The last few nations that recognise Taiwan's sovereignty

Nicaragua is the latest nation to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan to align itself with China. In total, only 14 nations recognise Taiwan over the People's Republic of China. Let's look at some of the nations that recognise the Republic of China (commonly known as Taiwan) today:

Guatemala

Guatemala, one of the few Taiwan allies in Central America, recognised Taiwan's sovereignty in 1933.

Central America and the Caribbean countries like El Salvador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic have switched to China in recent years, defying US policy to support Taiwan, which China views as an enclave.

However, Guatemala's president recently referred to his government as an ally of the US that support Taiwan over China.

