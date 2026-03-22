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The Last Empress to Fight for My Way: Must-watch k-dramas of Lee Elijah

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 17:52 IST

From being part of The Last Empress to Fight for My Way, South Korean actress Lee Elijah has been part of popular shows, be it any genre. Here are a few of her K-dramas you can binge-watch. 

All about Lee Elijah and her featured k-dramas
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All about Lee Elijah and her featured k-dramas

South Korean actress Lee Elijah is recognized for her versatile roles in television dramas and films since making her debut in 2013. She gained prominence for strong performances in Fight for My Way, Miss Hammurabi, The Last Empress, and The Good Detective, among others.

The Last Empress
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The Last Empress

Set in an alternate universe, The Last Empress follows the story in which Korea is a monarchy and an actress marries the emperor. As time passes, she gets caught up in a power struggle and the investigation of a murder that threatens the regime.

Fight for My Way
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Fight for My Way

The k-drama tells the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, who struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.

Exemplary Detective
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Exemplary Detective

It tells the story of two steadfast detectives who are on a mission to uncover the truth about a crime while others try to impede their investigation.

Ms. Hammurabi
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Ms. Hammurabi

Ms. Hammurabi tells the story of an empathetic judge and a fellow principled rookie, who form an unlikely partnership. They together negotiate the legal system and those they serve.

The Good Detective
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The Good Detective

It tells the story of Kang Do Chang and Oh Ji Hyuk, who are two detectives with very different styles of solving crimes but share a deep passion for justice.

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