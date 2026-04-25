/How western AIs are exploiting millions of Indians to teach them how to think

To teach an AI what not to do, the AI must first generate horrific content — and a human must read it. Indian data workers are frequently tasked with “red teaming” or safety filtering. For 8 to 12 hours a day, workers are exposed to graphic violence, hate speech, child exploitation material, and self-harm instructions. They must meticulously label and categorize this trauma to ensure the AI knows to block it in the final consumer product, often with zero mental health support.