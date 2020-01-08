Institute for Economics and Peace ranks the most peaceful countries

After the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and fears of war escalate, the likelihood seems greater than ever. These are the safest countries in the world if war does break out.

Iceland

Iceland has been crowned the most peaceful country in the world since 2008.

The tiny island doesn’t share any borders with other countries so makes it a safer option for protection.

According to the GPI: “Half of the countries in Europe, the world’s most peaceful region, have deteriorated in peacefulness since 2008. Iceland is the only Nordic country that is more peaceful now than in 2008."

(Photograph:AFP)