/The highly-rated web shows you cannot afford to miss - Game of Thrones to Succession

From the intriguing world of Game of Thrones to the complexities of the Roy family in Succession, here's a list of highly-rated web shows that you will never regret re-watching.
While popular shows such as Game of Thrones and The Sopranos are all-time favourites, there have been some shows that managed to earn rave reviews from across the world, earning cult status in the OTT space. Here's the curated list of hidden gems that you cannot afford to miss.
Game of Thrones (2011–2019)
IMDb Rating: 9.2/10 Starring: Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington, the epic fantasy series is interesting, gripping and complex. Based on George R.R Martin's novels, the series dominated television sets across the world for nearly a decade as it introduced a whole new world of the Seven Kingdoms. The series has been hailed for its plot twist, prolific performances, and characterisation.
The Sopranos (1999–2007)
IMDb Rating: 9.2/10. Undoubtedly one of the greatest TV shows ever made. The critically acclaimed show set in New Jersey revolves around mob boss Tony Soprano, who is struggling to strike a balance between his personal life and criminal life as a mobster. The show stars James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco and Edie Falco
Succession (2018–2023)
The satirical comedy-drama television series revolves around the uber-rich Roy family, the owners of a media conglomerate called Waystar RoyCo. Starring Brian Cox, Snook, Jeremy Strong and Sarah, the series is a high-stakes family drama with endless conflicts as it revolves around dysfunctional relationships.
The Last of Us (2023–Present)
The Last of Us is one of the best video game adaptations ever. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series revolves around a man, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and a teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), 18 years after the fungal infection that spread across the country and turns people into zombies.
Westworld (2016–2022)
IMDb Rating: 8.5/10 For moviegoers who just love watching sci-fi thrillers, this is one of the dramas that you can't miss. The dystopian sci-fi drama is set at a Wild-West theme park created by Dr. Robert Ford (Sir Anthony Hopkins) with human-like androids known as hosts. Guest are allowed to indulge with the AI robots and can fulfil their darkest fantasies. The show stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Thandiwe Newton.
House of the Dragon (2022–Present)
Game of Thrones spinoff, House Of The Dragon, revolves around the history of House Targaryen and the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which was fought within the house. The series can never take the place of Game of Thrones, but it surely stands out for its intriguing story, political complexity, characters and performances. The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy.
Chernobyl (2019)
The mini-series is a dramatisation of the world's worst nuclear accidents. Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, the five-part series is a compelling drama that shows the harrowing details of the 1986 nuclear disaster and the events that led to the deadliest catastrophe.