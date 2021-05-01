'The happiest place on Earth' reopens with COVID-19 restrictions

As Walt Disney's original theme park in California reopened for the first time in over a year, visitors were greeted with masks, temperature checks and no hugs with the famous Mickey Mouse.

Let's take a look:

The happiest place on Earth

Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" is open only to California residents and with a limited capacity of 25% to allow for social distancing.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mask up for safety

To prevent the crowds from gathering closely together, the nightly fireworks displays have been put on hold. There will be no parades. Guests, age two and older, will be required to wear face masks and there will be none of the usual hugs with costumed characters like Mickey Mouse and Snow White.

(Photograph:Reuters)

A source of employment too

Walt Disney Co closed its theme parks around the world in March 2020 to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 28,000 US Disney theme park workers furloughed during the long closure, are delighted to be back.

(Photograph:AFP)

Disney World Florida

Earlier the company reopened its most-visited resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened in July 2020.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Are Disney parks open worldwide?

Disneyland Paris is currently closed. Disney parks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong are open.

(Photograph:AFP)

