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The Handmaiden to Mr Sunshine: 6 Best Kim Tae-ri movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 09:36 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 09:36 IST

Kim Tae-ri turns 36 on April 24. The actress has garnered immense popularity and love from fans by taking on a wide range of roles across films and television shows. She has earned critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base by portraying numerous compelling characters.

Happy Birthday Kim Tae-ri!
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Kim Tae-ri!

Kim Tae-ri is a South Korean actress who rose to international fame with her breakout role in The Handmaiden. For several years, the actress has delivered many compelling roles showcasing her versatility and charismatic on-screen persona. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her best projects.

The Handmaiden
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(Photograph: X)

The Handmaiden

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This film is considered a breakout for Kim Tae-ri. The actress plays Sook-Hae, a pickpocket hired by a con man to become the handmaiden to Lady Hideko, a wealthy heiress, to steal her fortune.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One
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(Photograph: X)

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Where to watch: Netflix

The romantic drama is set during the 1998 Asian financial crisis, which follows Na Hee-do, played by Kim Tae-ri, a passionate teen fencer, and Baek Yi-jin, a young man rebuilding his life after his family's bankruptcy. They meet at 18 and 22, falling in love when they are 21 and 25.

Mr. Sunshine
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(Photograph: X)

Mr. Sunshine

Where to watch: Netflix

This one-season series stars Kim Tae-ri as Go Ae-shin alongside Lee Byung-hun as Eugene Choi. The storyline explores the blossoming romance as they navigate political upheaval, Japan’s imperial expansion, and their traumatic pasts.

Revenant
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Revenant

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Gu San-Yeong (Kim Tae-ri), a possessed struggling student, and Yeom Hae-Sang (Hong Kyung), an exorcist who can see demons. They confront a demon about a series of mysterious deaths and the five sacred objects surrounding it.

Little Forest
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(Photograph: X)

Little Forest

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a heartfelt comedy about a young woman named Song Hye-won, who is tired of her hectic life in the city. She decides to return to her hometown in the countryside.

Space Sweepers
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Space Sweepers

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s one of the standout Korean blockbusters. The story follows a struggling space crew who discover a young girl named Dorothy, rumoured to be highly dangerous. Instead of selling her, they choose to protect her, uncovering a far-reaching conspiracy to destroy Earth. Kim Tae-ri plays one of the key crew members.

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