'The Half of It' to 'To All The Boys': Valentine's weekend guide for coming-of-age romance

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

'To All The Boys: Always and Forever', the third and final edition of the hugely popular 'To All The Boys'. The film's plot revolves around Lara Jean Covey, who is preparing for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. Lara takes a few life-changing trips which lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

(Photograph:Twitter)