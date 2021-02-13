'The Half of It' to 'To All The Boys': Valentine's weekend guide for coming-of-age romance

Netflix popular romantic movie, 'After We Collided'. The sequel to 2019’s 'After', the movie follows the story of Tessa and Hardin, after a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, the lovers were on the path to making things work again.
The Half of It
Netflix coming of age drama, 'The Half of it'. Alice Wu movie is a modern loose retelling of a play 'Cyrano de Bergerac' in which teenage Ellie Chu begins writing love letters on behalf of the inarticulate Paul Munsky to his crush, Aster Flores.
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
'To All The Boys: Always and Forever', the third and final edition of the hugely popular 'To All The Boys'. The film's plot revolves around Lara Jean Covey, who is preparing for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. Lara takes a few life-changing trips which lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.
Sir
Rohena Gera's heart-wrenching story, 'Sir'. Starring Tillotama Shome as the lead, the movies focus on class divide and how two people belonging from very different background and life found solace in each other company.
Life in a year
Cara Delevingne and Cuba Gooding Jr upcoming teen romantic drama, 'Life in a year'. The movie follows 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left.
Bridgerton
Netflix most loved and watched series, 'Bridgerton'. The 10 episode period drama, based on Julia Quinn's novel, follows the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, and her romance with the handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
Streaight up
James Sweeney's directorial debut is a romantic-comedy-drama with a twist, the movie follows the story of Todd, a gay guy with OCD, who finds solace in a girl name Rory after he falls for her intellect.