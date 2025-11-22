/The HAL Tejas fighter jet is made of the same materials used to build spacecraft

The weight reduction from using composites is significant. Compared to an aircraft made entirely of metal, the Tejas is 20 to 25 percent lighter. This might sound like a small difference, but it transforms aircraft performance. A lighter jet accelerates faster and reaches higher speeds more easily. It can turn sharper and more quickly because less weight has to be moved around. Most importantly for long missions, a lighter aircraft needs less fuel to fly the same distance. This means longer range and longer endurance. For the Indian Air Force, this advantage is critical. Tejas can patrol larger areas and fly on longer missions without needing to refuel. For combat, the agility from lower weight can mean the difference between winning and losing an aerial engagement.