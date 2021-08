'The Green Knight' to 'Riddick': Five fantasy flicks to immerse into this weekend

While we are cramped with work and loaded with stress, there is a mystical land we could get lost in, leaving all our worries behind! In cinema, fantasy has always been the most fascinating genre, allowing us to spark our imagination with fantastical and breathtaking stories! If you too want to take a dip in the fantasy pool, we bring you five of the most amazing fantasy films you need to watch:

The Green Knight

Dev Patel can essay any role with pure finesse, and this fact is thunderously evident with his latest film.



A mesmerising adaptation of the famous medieval era tale, 'The Green Knight' sees Dev play Sir Gawain, the titular character who embarks on a perilous journey to face the Green Knight, a dangerous, mysterious and powerful being. The film has fetched numerous plaudits internationally, with critics showering praises on the superbly acted visual feast.

The movie releases on the 27th of August in selected theatres.



(Photograph:Twitter)