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‘The Great Replacement’: 5 robots replacing human workforce in 2026

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 11:59 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 11:59 IST

Advanced humanoids like Figure 01 and Tesla Optimus are entering the workforce in summer 2026. Major companies like BMW and Amazon are using them across factories to handle heavy payloads and automate physical labour. Read more below.

The automated labour shift
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(Photograph: X)

The automated labour shift

The transition towards automation is accelerating rapidly across global warehouses and factories during summer 2026. Heavy physical labour is being systematically reassigned to advanced bipedal machines to improve operational efficiency.

Figure 01
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Figure 01

The Figure 01 humanoid stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and operates with a 44-pound payload capacity. This machine provides a continuous five-hour battery runtime to sustain long industrial shifts alongside factory workers.

Apptronik Apollo
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Apptronik Apollo

Standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, the Apollo robot weighs 160 pounds and handles a substantial 55-pound payload. Industry specifications confirm its deployment by automotive brands for handling internal manufacturing logistics.

Tesla Optimus Gen 2
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(Photograph: Tesla)

Tesla Optimus Gen 2

Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 features a height of 5 feet 8 inches, a weight of 138 pounds, and a 45-pound payload capacity. It walks at a controlled 1.3 miles per hour to safely navigate dynamic assembly line environments.

Agility Robotics Digit
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Agility Robotics Digit

The Digit humanoid stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and is purpose-built to lift a 35-pound payload. Live logistics trials show retail giants utilizing it to move inventory totes through narrow warehouse aisles.

Sanctuary AI Phoenix
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Sanctuary AI Phoenix

The Phoenix robot stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and can manage a heavy 55-pound payload. It reaches structured walking speeds of up to 3 miles per hour during intensive floor operations.

Corporate adoption scale
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(Photograph: Freepik)

Corporate adoption scale

Major corporations including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Amazon, and GXO Logistics are leading this commercial roll-out. These companies are actively scaling up live deployments to offset persistent global labour deficits.

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