/The Glory to The Hymn of Death: 7 k-dramas inspired by true stories

From real-life crimes to heartfelt struggles in life, don't miss out on these few Korean shows. Here are the 7 dramas that drew awareness through true stories.
Be it Glory, Taxi Driver, or Juvenile Justice, these shows have showcased the actual reality of the world, encompassing a range of genres from historical to suspense to crime. Let's check out a few of the Korean dramas, that has been drawn inspiration from real-life events.
Juvenile Justice tells the story of a tough judge who balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishments as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court. It is based on real-life cases that delve into the moral and systemic challenges faced within the juvenile court system.
Fight for My Way tells the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, who struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path. The show is reportedly inspired by the real-life experiences of mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon and his wife, model Yano Shiho.
The Hymn of Death follows the tragic love story of Kim Woo-jin, a married playwright, and Yun Sim-deck, Korea's first soprano, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The miniseries is based on real events. It explores the themes of forbidden love and how they meet their end, which is set against the backdrop of historical events.
The Glory tells the story of a young woman, who was bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school and later plans the best way to get revenge. Years after becoming a primary school teacher and tormenting each one of them who bullied her forms the main part of the story. It is inspired by real-life incidents of school violence and bullying in South Korea.
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the love story of a couple in Jeju Island, South Korea. To reach their happily ever after, they must surpass all challenges, which forms the main crux of the story. As per reports, the highest Korean drama is inspired by the real-life story of a couple from Jeju island.
Taxi Driver revolves around a company named Rainbow Taxi and the driver Do-gi, who regains justice that Korean society has lost by seeking revenge on criminals who get away with their evil deeds. The show has two seasons. The web show has drawn inspiration from real-life crimes committed in Korea.
Rain or Shine tells the story of three young people who each lost a loved one in the building collapse and attempt to navigate their relationships through the haunting pain of the tragedy while helping to construct a replacement building. The show is reportedly inspired by the real-life collapse of the Sampoong Department Store in Seoul in 1995.