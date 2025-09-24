LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /The future of space tourism: When will commercial stations be open to everyone?

The future of space tourism: When will commercial stations be open to everyone?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 13:20 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 13:20 IST

With the ISS retiring, private companies like Axiom Space and Vast are building commercial space stations. Early space tourists and researchers may visit as soon as 2026, starting a new era of space travel open to more people in the next decade.

Low-Earth orbit research
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Low-Earth orbit research

NASA is preparing to hand over low-Earth orbit research and crewed missions to private companies. As the ISS retires, new commercial stations are being designed and funded worldwide.

Space hotels
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Space hotels

Companies like Axiom Space, Vast, Blue Origin, and others are racing to build “space hotels.” Vast’s Haven-1 and Axiom’s Station are on track for launch after 2026, setting the stage for commercial stays in space.

Who can go?
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Who can go?

Few reports suggest that early customers will be astronauts, scientists, and wealthy space tourists; several have already visited the ISS with SpaceX and Axiom. In the next decade, prices are expected to drop as more people are trained and missions become routine.

How much will it cost?
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

How much will it cost?

Current “tickets” for private missions to the ISS cost about $50 million, but firms aim to lower these fees. Experts predict short stays may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars within 10-15 years as competition rises.

What will the stations be like?
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

What will the stations be like?

Planned commercial modules include comfort features: simple sleeping pods, Wi-Fi, Earth-viewing windows, and science labs. Companies promise more “hotel-like” amenities, private comms, and personal care for their guests.

Safety and health
6 / 7
(Photograph: Axiom Space)

Safety and health

Commercial firms will offer training to non-professionals, focusing on safety and health for all ages. As flight systems get smarter, nearly anyone with funding and health clearance could apply for a trip no longer limited to professional astronauts.

How soon could it happen?
7 / 7
(Photograph: Vast)

How soon could it happen?

The first real commercial space station stays are expected by 2026-2027. Widespread public access remains a decade away, but the era of “space for everyone” is rapidly approaching, with new missions launching every year.

Trending Photo

The future of space tourism: When will commercial stations be open to everyone?
7

The future of space tourism: When will commercial stations be open to everyone?

Watch these 7 popular Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
8

Watch these 7 popular Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Will nuclear-powered rockets take us to Mars faster?
7

Will nuclear-powered rockets take us to Mars faster?

Know the top 7 countries with the largest train networks
7

Know the top 7 countries with the largest train networks

Mohanlal to SRK: Prominent winners at the 71st National Film Awards
9

Mohanlal to SRK: Prominent winners at the 71st National Film Awards