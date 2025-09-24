/The future of space tourism: When will commercial stations be open to everyone?

With the ISS retiring, private companies like Axiom Space and Vast are building commercial space stations. Early space tourists and researchers may visit as soon as 2026, starting a new era of space travel open to more people in the next decade.
NASA is preparing to hand over low-Earth orbit research and crewed missions to private companies. As the ISS retires, new commercial stations are being designed and funded worldwide.
Companies like Axiom Space, Vast, Blue Origin, and others are racing to build “space hotels.” Vast’s Haven-1 and Axiom’s Station are on track for launch after 2026, setting the stage for commercial stays in space.
Few reports suggest that early customers will be astronauts, scientists, and wealthy space tourists; several have already visited the ISS with SpaceX and Axiom. In the next decade, prices are expected to drop as more people are trained and missions become routine.
Current “tickets” for private missions to the ISS cost about $50 million, but firms aim to lower these fees. Experts predict short stays may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars within 10-15 years as competition rises.
Planned commercial modules include comfort features: simple sleeping pods, Wi-Fi, Earth-viewing windows, and science labs. Companies promise more “hotel-like” amenities, private comms, and personal care for their guests.
Commercial firms will offer training to non-professionals, focusing on safety and health for all ages. As flight systems get smarter, nearly anyone with funding and health clearance could apply for a trip no longer limited to professional astronauts.
The first real commercial space station stays are expected by 2026-2027. Widespread public access remains a decade away, but the era of “space for everyone” is rapidly approaching, with new missions launching every year.