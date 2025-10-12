The United States entered the jet era with the Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star, which took to the skies in 1945. Although it arrived too late to see action in World War II, the P-80 became the first operational jet fighter of the U.S. Army Air Forces. Its advanced design and performance paved the way for future American jet fighters, including the F-86 Sabre that would dominate the skies during the Korean War.

