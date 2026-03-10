/The Fattah-2 threat: Can the USS Abraham Lincoln's radar track Iran's fastest hypersonic missiles?

When Aegis detects a hypersonic threat, the primary weapon used for interception is the Standard Missile-6. The SM-6 is designed to destroy incoming missiles during their terminal phase, right before they hit the target. It is currently the most viable option in the US arsenal for tackling manoeuvring hypersonic glide vehicles. The interceptor relies on data fed directly from the SPY-6 radar to adjust its own flight path. It must intercept the threat in a matter of seconds.