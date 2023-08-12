The Family Man to Bard of Blood: Series to binge-watch this Independence Day

| Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

As Independence Day approaches, It's a perfect time to sit and watch the tales of heroism that shaped nations to stories of personal triumphs, and here we have curated a bunch of shows that you can binge-watch not only entertain but also ignite the flame of patriotism within. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and let this series transport you to a world where the essence of freedom and the pursuit of dreams are vividly portrayed.



Special Ops

Special Ops is a gripping spy drama based on real terror attacks in India, like the Mumbai 26/11 incidents, over 19 years. The show, on Disney+ Hotstar, stars Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, and others. It's directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair.In Season 1, Kay Kay Menon plays Himmat Singh, a RAW agent investigating the 2001 Parliament attack suspects. Vinay Pathak is a helpful cop aiding Himmat. The series is full of action and Pathak's character narrates the investigation details. Watch it for thrilling moments on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jeet Ki Zid

Drawing inspiration from the true-life account, the latest web series chronicles the journey of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a former Indian Army special forces officer incapacitated from the waist down in the Kargil conflict. Undeterred, his unwavering spirit becomes his driving force for recovery. Under the direction of Vishal Mangalorkar, Amit Sadh brilliantly portrays the role of Major Deependra. The series is accessible for viewing on the ZEE5 platform.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The Family Man

The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee as Shrikant Tiwari is a must-watch this Independence Day. He's a middle-class man with a secret: he's a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK), going all out to protect his country. Season 1 has him tackling ISI agents aiming to release deadly gas in Delhi. In Season 2, he squares off against Samantha Ruth Prabhu, playing a Sri Lankan Tamil Eelam fighter seeking revenge. Both seasons pack suspense, drama, and comedy just right. Sharib Hashmi shines as capable sidekick JK, sparking a dynamic chemistry with Manoj Bajpayee. Don't miss this engaging series on Amazon Prime.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Surya Zinda Hai

Dive headfirst into the raw and intense universe of Surya Zinda Hai, an audio series that peels back the layers of a town plagued by corruption. Step into the shoes of Ex-Major Surya Shukla, an unyielding powerhouse with a mission to shatter the intricate web of falsehoods. As he takes on India's formidable power players, Surya makes a solemn promise to wage an unrelenting battle, a battle where he's willing to wager it all – even his very life – in the name of justice. Immerse yourself in the adrenaline-pumping saga, an auditory thrillride exclusively awaiting you on Pocket FM.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Shanti Veer

Set forth on an enthralling adventure alongside Shanti Veer, an audio series tracing the daring global peacekeeping mission of Indian army officer Ranveer Singh Negi. Amidst unconventional adversaries and hurdles, Ranveer battles to safeguard borders and lives. Yet, his unwavering determination encounters its most challenging trial. Can he overcome intricate obstacles, establishing tranquility and crafting a safer world? The world watches, captivated by Ranveer's heroic journey. Immerse yourself in this epic tale, available exclusively on Pocket FM.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Bard of Blood

A web series centered around Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of a former IIW agent, this Indian spy thriller derives from Bilal Siddiqi's 2015 espionage novel. The show features Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sobhita Dhulipala. With its foundation in the gripping source material, the series delves into the covert world of espionage. Viewers can enjoy the thrilling narrative on the popular streaming platform, Netflix.



(Photograph: Twitter )