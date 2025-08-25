/The F-22 Raptor is so agile it can shoot into its own tailpipe! Here’s how...

One of the strangest truths about the F-22 is that it can, in extreme manoeuvres, risk firing its own cannon into the turbulent airflow behind the aircraft. During post-stall manoeuvres, where the nose can point in a completely different direction from the jet’s trajectory, a burst from its M61A2 Vulcan cannon may briefly cross paths with its own jet wash. This phenomenon is unique to aircraft with extreme agility and thrust-vectoring, something no other frontline fighter can achieve to the same degree.

