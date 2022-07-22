The end is upon us? Organisation lists the many ways humanity can meet its end. Check it out!

Life is fragile. We are always at the precipice of something dangerous and possibly fatal. To protect ourselves, we take out health insurance. To protect our families after us, we go for life insurance. But what about major catastrophes on a global level, the ones that can destroy the world or humanity? Can we even do anything to protect ourselves and our loved ones?

Some say knowledge is power. So by that logic, knowing just how the world can end should help us in protecting what matters. The Global Challenges Foundation, which prepares an annual assessment on the dangers of global catastrophe says there are multiple ways "the end" can happen.

Let's find out about nine of the biggest catastrophes that may await us: