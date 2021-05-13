'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to end! Here are the most awkward and controversial moments from the show

For more than a decade, the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' was one of daytime TV’s biggest success stories. The show debuted on 8 September 2003 and successfully ran for nearly two decades and on Wednesday, the 63-year-old host confirmed that her popular chat show will end in 2022 after a staggering 19 years of being on air.
Over the years, despite all the entertainment, the show was full of controversial and shocking moments, from Ashton Kutcher going nude to the controversial interviews, featuring uncomfortable and cringe-worthy exchanges between the host and her celebrity guests. Here, have a look.