'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to end! Here are the most awkward and controversial moments from the show

Over the years, despite all the entertainment, the show was full of controversial and shocking moments, from Ashton Kutcher going nude to the controversial interviews, featuring uncomfortable and cringe-worthy exchanges between the host and her celebrity guests. Here, have a look.

For more than a decade, the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' was one of daytime TV’s biggest success stories. The show debuted on 8 September 2003 and successfully ran for nearly two decades and on Wednesday, the 63-year-old host confirmed that her popular chat show will end in 2022 after a staggering 19 years of being on air.

Kavin Hart Oscars controversy

In the year 2018, Kevin Hart was set to host the Academy Awards, but he stepped back following the criticism over homophobic tweets and jokes he had made years earlier. Later, in January 2019, the Hart appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show.

DeGeneres prompted a backlash from some viewers when it was revealed that she-- one of the highly prolific lesbian celebrities-- called on the Academy to re-hire Hart. It was also revealed that she also actively campaigned to have him host Academy Awards that year.

“I called [The Academy], I said, ‘Kevin’s on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?’ And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars,’” DeGeneres told Hart.

(Photograph:Twitter)