/The EA-18G Growler: How the USS Abraham Lincoln entirely blinds Iran's coastal radars

The US Navy's EA-18G Growler operates from the USS Abraham Lincoln to neutralise Iran's air defences. By deploying advanced jamming pods, the aircraft blinds enemy radar networks and ensures safe passage for allied warplanes.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that deployed to the Middle East in early 2026. Valued at $6.8 billion, this 100,000-tonne vessel serves as the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 3. It operates in the region to project American naval dominance and launch coordinated strikes. The ship accommodates a crew of nearly 5,680 personnel.
This massive vessel operates as a mobile airfield capable of supporting up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Its primary aviation unit is Carrier Air Wing Nine, which includes the EA-18G Growler squadrons. These aircraft are launching from the flight deck to support Operation Epic Fury. They provide vital electronic protection for allied forces entering contested airspace.
The EA-18G Growler is a specialised electronic attack variant derived from the combat-proven F/A-18F Super Hornet. While the clean airframe itself is capable of reaching Mach 1.8, a fully loaded Growler carrying multiple drag-inducing jamming pods realistically operates at top speeds around Mach 1.5 (roughly 1,800 km/h). Despite this heavy payload, its fighter-like manoeuvrability easily enables it to keep pace with and escort strike packages directly into high-threat zones.
To dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, the Growler relies on advanced tactical jamming pods. The aircraft carries ALQ-99 high and low-band pods, alongside newer Next Generation Jammer systems. These systems intercept enemy radar emissions, analyse them instantly, and send back tailored signals to confuse operators. This effectively fills enemy screens with false targets or completely blinds them.
A unique capability of the Growler is its ability to network with other aircraft in real time. When three jets fly in formation, they can instantly share data to target hostile radio-frequency sources. By measuring the exact time a transmission takes to reach each plane, they triangulate the enemy's location to a very small area. This allows precise targeting without emitting detectable radar signals.
In recent operations, the Growler successfully suppressed Iran's advanced S-300 and S-400 integrated air defence systems. The electronic shield successfully blacked out long-range detection radars, including Chinese-made JY-27A systems. Without functioning radar, these surface-to-air missile batteries cannot detect or lock onto incoming threats. This blackout creates safe corridors for precision airstrikes.
The Growler operates as a powerful force multiplier for the US military and its allies. Working together as a coordinated network, a flight of Growlers can project a massive protective electronic umbrella over large formations of strike aircraft. During complex operations, these networked electronic warfare jets have successfully shielded armadas of over 150 warplanes, including B-2 stealth bombers and F-35 fighters, preventing hostile surface-to-air missiles from locking onto friendly forces.
While its primary focus is electronic jamming, the Growler is heavily armed for lethal suppression missions. It carries AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles designed to physically destroy active enemy radar installations. Once the aircraft's sensors isolate a hostile signal, these missiles track the emission directly to its source. It also carries AIM-120 air-to-air missiles for self-defence.
Operating this complex machine requires two specialised personnel in the cockpit. The pilot sits in the front to navigate the aircraft and manage traditional flight operations. An Electronic Warfare Officer sits in the rear seat to operate the sophisticated suite of jammers and receivers. This division of labour is essential to manage the high workload of modern electronic combat.
The United States Navy introduced the EA-18G Growler to replace its ageing fleet of four-seat EA-6B Prowlers. Production began in 2007, and it officially entered operational service in late 2009. It remains the only dedicated, modern airborne electronic attack platform currently in production. Ongoing upgrades ensure it will continue to protect strike aircraft through 2040 and beyond.