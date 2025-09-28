/The deadly first spacewalk: How Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov escaped death in space

Historians Rex Hall and David Shayler note that Leonov’s core body temperature rose 35° in less than 30 minutes, pushing him to the brink of heatstroke. He later described being drenched in sweat inside his suit. Aware that ground control could hear him, he chose to manage the crisis alone. By carefully releasing oxygen to depressurize his suit, he could squeeze back through the hatch, though this carried the risk of running out of breathable air and developing decompression sickness. This risky manoeuvre was crucial for his survival, as remaining outside could have been fatal.

