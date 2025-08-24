/The day an F-22 was forced to land in Alaska after losing power! Here’s what happened...

During routine operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, an F-22 Raptor unexpectedly encountered a landing-gear malfunction in October 2018. The aircraft made an emergency touchdown on the runway, but did not stop. It came to rest partially off the tarmac and on its side, a horrifying end to what began as a routine flight. Miraculously, the pilot escaped without injury. The incident marked the third such F-22 event at the base that year.