/The curse of B-2 bomber: Why the world’s most expensive jet keeps crashing?

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was designed to be untouchable, a $ 2 billion flying wing capable of slipping past enemy defences. It is one of the most expensive aircrafts ever built. Yet its legacy is scarred by disasters, crippling malfunctions, and mysterious breakdowns that have fuelled speculation ever since it first took to the skies. From catastrophic crashes to unexplained fires, the world’s most expensive aircraft has endured a string of misfortunes that seem almost too coincidental for a machine built to perfection.