/The curse of B-2 bomber: Why the world’s most expensive jet keeps crashing?

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was designed to be untouchable, a $ 2 billion flying wing capable of slipping past enemy defences. It is one of the most expensive aircrafts ever built. Yet its legacy is scarred by disasters, crippling malfunctions, and mysterious breakdowns that have fuelled speculation ever since it first took to the skies. From catastrophic crashes to unexplained fires, the world’s most expensive aircraft has endured a string of misfortunes that seem almost too coincidental for a machine built to perfection.
In February 2008, a B-2 nicknamed 'Spirit of Kansas' crashed during take-off at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, shattering its $1.4 billion value. Investigators discovered that moisture in critical sensors caused flight data errors, which led the flight control system to force an uncontrolled 30-degree upward pitch, causing the aircraft to stall and nosedive. Miraculously, both crew members ejected safely. This remains the most expensive crash in aviation history.
In September 2021, the B-2 Spirit of Georgia suffered a dramatic runway skid at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Faulty, decade-old landing gear springs failed to secure the aircraft’s left main gear on touchdown. The collapsed wing scraped the runway, causing at least $10.1 million in damage. Investigators found microcracks in hydraulic components and ageing springs as the root causes.
A routine return to Whiteman AFB in December 2022 became a fiery disaster. A hydraulic coupling in the right landing gear broke mid-descent, causing a chain reaction that led to gear collapse and a devastating fire. The pilots conducted an emergency landing but the aircraft suffered over $300 million in damage. The aircraft was deemed beyond repair due to systemic design flaws, leading to permanent retirement from the fleet.
As of 2025, only nineteen B-2 bombers remain in service. Each incident, whether crash, emergency landing, or fire, highlights the fragility of this once cutting-edge aircraft. With replacement by the new B-21 Raider on the horizon, these mysteries cast a long shadow over the B-2’s legacy.
While failures were ultimately traced to maintenance errors or technical flaws, the B-2’s string of issues, from sensor glitches to mechanical failures, adds to its reputation as both groundbreaking and hazardous. The bomber’s rarity, cost, and secretive nature deepen the intrigue, some call it the 'haunted bomber'.