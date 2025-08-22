/The Brooklyn Bridge UFO abduction: Was Linda Napolitano taken by aliens in 1989?

Her account, later championed by abduction researcher Budd Hopkins, became one of the most discussed cases in UFO lore and returned to prominence in 2024 with a Netflix docuseries re-examining the claims and counter-claims.
In the early hours of 30 November 1989, Manhattan resident Linda Napolitano said she was lifted from the 12th floor of her Lower East Side flat by a beam of light and into a hovering craft near the Brooklyn Bridge. Her account, later championed by abduction researcher Budd Hopkins, became one of the most discussed cases in UFO lore and returned to prominence in 2024 with a Netflix docuseries re-examining the claims and counter-claims.
Hopkins, a leading figure in abduction research, documented Napolitano’s narrative in interviews and in his book 'Witnessed,' calling it his most significant case. He said she floated out the window and that the incident was meant to be seen, an assertion that set this case apart from many private abduction reports. The Netflix series revisited his methods and interviews, while also platforming sceptics of his approach.
The case’s notoriety grew because Hopkins claimed more than 20 witnesses saw a woman rise into a craft that night, including two security officers escorting a visiting world figure. Over time, rumours swirled that the dignitary was UN Secretary-General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, a claim Hopkins’ supporters repeated and his staff publicly denied; the allegation has never been verified. Media recaps in 2024 noted how this single, tantalising rumour helped cement the legend even as proof remained elusive.
Napolitano later shared an X-ray image she believed showed a nasal implant placed during the encounter; critics argued such images are not uncommon and prove little. Two men, known by pseudonyms, told Hopkins they were bodyguards who witnessed the levitation. Napolitano also alleged subsequent harassment by a man she called Dan, who both threatened and professed love for her, strange claims that became part of the case’s mythology and were revisited by recent coverage.
From the 1990s onward, scientists and journalists questioned the case’s reliance on hypnosis, the anonymity of key witnesses, and the lack of verifiable physical evidence. In 2024, Hopkins’ former partner Carol Rainey publicly challenged the evidentiary standards behind the investigation, arguing that the story could be an elaborate hoax, an argument amplified by mainstream outlets summarising the new documentary.
Netflix’s three-part series 'The Manhattan Alien Abduction' premiered on 30 October 2024, reigniting debate and prompting Napolitano to sue the streamer for defamation over how she was portrayed. Coverage by international media chronicled the legal dispute and the polarised reactions it provoked, underscoring how the case straddles popular culture, belief, and scepticism.
Three and a half decades on, the Napolitano mystery persists because it contains nearly every element of abduction folklore: a dramatic urban setting, multiple alleged witnesses, hints of officialdom, an alleged implant, and a human story shaped by memory and suggestion. Whether regarded as a rare mass-witness event or a cautionary tale about extraordinary claims, it remains a defining and divisive chapter in UFO history.