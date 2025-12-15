/The 'Brentwood Curse' returns: Why Rob Reiner’s murder is part of a dark Hollywood history

The shocking double homicide of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele has once again turned the eyes of the world onto Brentwood, the affluent Los Angeles enclave known for its manicured lawns and high walls. But behind the gates lies a disturbing history of high-profile tragedies.
The Reiner tragedy, a double homicide involving stabbing at a private estate, bears a haunting resemblance to Brentwood’s most infamous crime: the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Just like the Reiner discovery on Sunday, the Simpson case (June 1994) shattered the illusion of safety in this zip code. The Reiner home on South Chadbourne is just a short drive from the site of the Simpson tragedy on Bundy Drive, reviving memories of the media circus that once consumed the neighborhood.
Decades before the Simpson trial, Brentwood was the site of perhaps the most famous death in Hollywood history. On August 4, 1962, Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her home at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive. Her death, ruled a probable suicide but shrouded in conspiracy theories, cemented Brentwood’s reputation as a place where the brightest stars go dark. Her home remains a macabre tourist attraction to this day.
Why does this happen in Brentwood? Security experts point to the very feature that draws celebrities there: extreme privacy. The neighbourhood is designed with high hedges, long driveways, and hidden entrances. While intended to keep paparazzi out, this architecture of isolation can also turn estates into fortresses where crimes go unnoticed by neighbours. The Reiner estate, like many others, was designed to be invisible from the street.
While often associated with South Los Angeles, the serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper" (Lonnie Franklin Jr.) actually had a disturbing connection to the area. In a twist that shocked residents, stolen items and photos linked to his victims were traced back to cars and locations in affluent areas, reminding residents that wealth is not an impenetrable shield against violent crime.
Brentwood isn't just known for murders; it’s a hotspot for high-profile accidents. The winding, narrow roads of the canyon areas are treacherous. In 2021, Tiger Woods suffered his catastrophic car crash on the border of Rolling Hills and Rancho Palos Verdes, but earlier incidents involving stars navigating the treacherous curves of Brentwood's hills (like the intersection of Sunset and mysterious crashes) contribute to the area's ominous lore.
Real estate agents in Brentwood face a grim reality known as "stigmatized property." Following the Nicole Brown Simpson murder, her condo sat on the market for years and had its address changed to deter tourists. Experts predict the Reiner estate will face a similar fate, becoming a waypoint for "dark tourism" vans that already prowl the neighbourhood looking for the ghosts of Monroe and Simpson.
For long-time residents, the police helicopters hovering over the Reiner estate on Sunday night were a visceral flashback to the 90s. The Reiner family was deeply embedded in the community, Rob was often seen at the Brentwood Country Mart. His violent death has shattered the sense of calm that had finally returned to the area after decades of trying to shed its "murder capital" reputation.