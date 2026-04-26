/'Beast activated': How Cadillac's15,000-pound mobile fortress was used to evacuate Trump after Cole Tomas Allen shooting

After surviving the chaotic gunfight at the Washington Hilton, the Secret Service evacuated President Trump into ‘The Beast.’ Dive into a mechanical breakdown of the $1.5 million heavily armored limousine designed to survive the apocalypse.
When the Secret Service dragged President Donald Trump out of the Washington Hilton under fire, they didn't put him in a normal car. They threw him into the back of ‘The Beast.’ Officially designated as the Presidential State Car, this heavily modified Cadillac is effectively a rolling 15,000-pound military bunker designed to survive a direct attack.
To understand why The Beast weighs as much as an adult African elephant, look at its hull. The car is encased in military-grade armor composed of steel, titanium, aluminum, and ceramic. The doors are an incredible eight inches thick, weighing as much as a Boeing 757 cabin door, rendering the entire vehicle completely impervious to Cole Tomas Allen's shotgun blasts.
The windows on The Beast are five layers of glass and polycarbonate measuring five inches thick. They are completely sealed and designed to absorb armor-piercing bullets. Only the driver's window can open—and only by three inches—to allow the Secret Service agent behind the wheel to communicate with other agents or pay a toll in an emergency.
If an attacker uses gas or a biological weapon, The Beast transforms into an airtight survival pod. The cabin is completely sealed against external atmospheric threats and maintains its own independent, filtered oxygen supply in the trunk. Even in a toxic environment, the President can continue to breathe safely and securely while the motorcade speeds away.
Disabling the vehicle by shooting the tires is impossible. The Beast rides on massive Kevlar-reinforced tires designed to run flat; even if blown to shreds, the steel rims can maintain highway speeds to escape a kill zone. Additionally, the car is equipped with active defensive countermeasures, including pump-action shotguns, tear gas cannons, and the ability to lay down a smoke screen.
Perhaps the most chilling feature of The Beast is found in its trunk. Because assassinations often result in catastrophic blood loss, the Secret Service operates a mobile trauma center. Inside the vehicle's heavily armored trunk is a refrigerator permanently stocked with bags of blood matching the President's exact blood type, ready for immediate emergency transfusions.
The evacuation from the Washington Hilton was a textbook demonstration of the Secret Service’s protective strategy. They relied on their human shield protocol to get the President out the door, but the true guarantee of his survival was The Beast. Once those eight-inch doors sealed shut, the threat was effectively over, allowing the Commander-in-Chief to safely exit the warzone.