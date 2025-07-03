/The battle for Luhansk: Why is this city historically significant for both Russia and Ukraine?

Luhansk Oblast spans over 26,000 square kilometres in eastern Ukraine and is part of the Donbas industrial region, rich in coal and heavy industry.
On Monday, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed head of Ukraine’s Luhansk region , declared that Moscow’s forces had seized full control of the territory. If confirmed, this would mark Luhansk as the first of the four Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to annex in 2022 to come entirely under its military control.
Luhansk Oblast spans over 26,000 square kilometres in eastern Ukraine and is part of the Donbas industrial region, rich in coal and heavy industry. Strategically, it provides Moscow with a logistical foothold to reinforce operations in neighbouring Donetsk and deepen its claim over eastern Ukraine. Full control over Luhansk will enable Russia to secure supply routes and consolidate its military infrastructure.
Luhansk was founded in 1795 as a metallurgical settlement during the Russian Empire. It later played a crucial role in the USSR's industrial base. During the Soviet period, it was known as Voroshilovgrad, named after a Soviet military commander. For Russia, Luhansk symbolises historical ties with eastern Ukraine and is viewed as part of the 'Russkiy Mir' (Russian World), a concept used to justify Russian influence over neighbouring states with Russian-speaking populations.
After the fall of the Soviet Union, Luhansk became part of independent Ukraine. The region is an important part of Ukraine's national identity and territorial sovereignty. Despite its large Russian-speaking population, Ukraine views the loss of Luhansk as a severe threat to its integrity and international standing. It has been a flashpoint of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, when separatists backed by Russia first took control of parts of the region.
In September 2022, Russia conducted referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, claiming overwhelming support for annexation. These votes were denounced as illegal by the UN and most Western nations. At the time, Russia did not fully control any of the regions. Luhansk is now the first to fall entirely under Russian occupation, according to Russian claims.
This development comes amid stalled peace talks and growing pressure on Kyiv’s Western allies to increase arms support. Russia’s announcement could shift diplomatic dynamics, as Ukraine reconsiders its strategies. Ukraine will be receiving new Rheinmetall Ermine vehicles, financed by the Dutch Defence Ministry. The announcement was made on June 25, by the German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall, after a contract was signed during the NATO Summit in The Hague.
According to reports, Russia allegedly currently controls nearly 19 per cent of internationally recognised Ukrainian territory, including large parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. If Moscow consolidates its hold over Luhansk, it may turn its full attention to the remaining contested areas. The full occupation of Luhansk could also embolden further annexation efforts and harden Moscow’s negotiating position, leaving fewer options for diplomatic resolution.