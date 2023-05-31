Axiom-2 crew returns home after successfully concluding space mission
Two private American astronauts and two Saudi crewmates, including the first Arab woman ever sent to orbit, returned to Florida on Tuesday night after an eight-day research mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying them to the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere post a 12-hour return flight.
The return was broadcast live by a joint webcast which was presented by SpaceX and the company behind the mission, Axiom Space.
First Arab woman in space
Rayannah Barnawi, the first Arab woman astronaut, also became the first Arab woman to go to space when Axiom Space's second private mission took off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the US on Sunday, May 21.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Homecoming!
The return of the crew concluded the second space station mission which was organised, equipped and trained entirely at the private expense of Axiom. Axiom is a Houston-based venture headed by NASA's former ISS programme manager.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Women lead the way
The Axiom 2 crew was led by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. She presently holds the US record for most time spent in orbit, with 665 days over three long-duration missions to the ISS, including 10 spacewalks. Currently, she serves as Axiom's director of human spaceflight.
(Photograph:Others)
Research in space
During her scheduled 10 days in orbit on the ISS, 34-year-old biomedical scientist Barnawi carried out stem cell and breast cancer research. She planned on studying the inflammatory response of human immune cells in microgravity.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Inspiring Saudi women!
Barnawi, before leaving for space, had said, “I am honoured and happy to represent all the dreams and all the hopes of the people in Saudia Arabia. And also the hopes and dreams of all the women in the region."