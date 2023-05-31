Axiom-2 crew returns home after successfully concluding space mission

Two private American astronauts and two Saudi crewmates, including the first Arab woman ever sent to orbit, returned to Florida on Tuesday night after an eight-day research mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying them to the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere post a 12-hour return flight.

The return was broadcast live by a joint webcast which was presented by SpaceX and the company behind the mission, Axiom Space.

