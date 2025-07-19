/The Amateur to Mr. Robot: 7 times Rami Malek was at his best

Rami Malek is one of the finest actors working in Hollywood and has given some truly standout performances. This 2025 film, The Amateur, has finally made its streaming debut, so let's take a look at seven roles that showcased his talent.
Rami Malek brings a magnetic intensity to every role. If you're excited for his latest outing in The Amateur, now's the perfect time to revisit some of his most memorable performances that show just how versatile and compelling he can be.
Malek's breakout role as Elliot Alderson, a mentally unstable hacker with a saviour complex, is still one of his most iconic. With a mix of vulnerability, paranoia, and quiet rage, he anchored this twist-heavy techno-thriller.
In this Oscar-winning performance, Malek completely transforms into Freddie Mercury, capturing not just the flamboyance and energy of the rock star but also his vulnerability.
In this gritty WWII miniseries, Malek played the intense and unpredictable Merriell "Snafu" Shelton. It was an early role that showed off his ability to stand out even in an ensemble.
Malek played Nate, a new worker at a group home for troubled teens. While it’s a smaller role, it’s a touching performance in a deeply moving film.
As Bond villain Safin, Malek brought a cold and eerie calm to a character with a horrifying plan for global destruction. While the film itself got mixed reviews, Malek’s creepy performance made an impression.
Starring alongside Charlie Hunnam, Malek played Louis Dega, a wealthy counterfeiter imprisoned in a brutal penal colony. His portrayal added emotional depth to this intense prison drama.
Malek stars as Charles "Charlie" Heller, a CIA cryptographer who turns vigilante after uncovering a vast conspiracy. He gives a nuanced and understated performance in this gripping action thriller.