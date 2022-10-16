The Academy Museum Gala 2022: 10 breathtaking looks from the starry night

Hailey Bieber looked breathtaking in a Saint Laurent body-hugging dress. She paired her cutout dress with minimal jewellery and makeup.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde stepped out in a glittery ensemble. For the annual event, Wilde donned an Alexandre Vauthier Couture beautiful sequinned dress with a feather hem.
Olivia Wilde
(Photograph:Twitter)
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
The power couple, Amal Clooney and George Clooney looked adorable together at the event. Amal amped up the fashion game in a Del Core breezy gown and added more charm with the Cartier jewellery. Meanwhile, Clooney looked dapper in a black tuxedo.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lily Collins
Lily Collins stunned in a black and white full Christian Dior attire. The dramatic piece featured a long skirt with a semi-sheer full-sleeved top. She added more drama to her look with her rough bun.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walked hand in hand at the event and looked smart in their Louis Vuitton ensemble.
(Photograph:Twitter)
HoYeon Jung
'Squid Game' actress HoYeon Jung arrived wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario looked effortlessly elegant in Christian Dior's floor-length gown with stone detailing in the front.
All over, Alexandra looked simple yet classic!
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emma Stone
Emma Stone attended the event wearing a Louis Vuitton grey dress, which she paired with black stockings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was a boss lady. The singer looked striking in her all-black outfit by Giorgio Armani. She added extra glam to her look with minimal Cartier jewellery.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith took her glamour to the next level. The actress arrived wearing a full-length dramatic green gown.