The Academy Museum Gala 2022: 10 breathtaking looks from the starry night

Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:56 PM(IST)

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was a starry affair! From Olivia Wilde's glittery dress to Alexandra Daddario's white shinny ensemble, take a look at all the best looks from the night. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked breathtaking in a Saint Laurent body-hugging dress. She paired her cutout dress with minimal jewellery and makeup.

(Photograph:Twitter)

'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde stepped out in a glittery ensemble. For the annual event, Wilde donned an Alexandre Vauthier Couture beautiful sequinned dress with a feather hem.

Olivia Wilde

(Photograph:Twitter)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The power couple, Amal Clooney and George Clooney looked adorable together at the event. Amal amped up the fashion game in a Del Core breezy gown and added more charm with the Cartier jewellery. Meanwhile, Clooney looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

 
 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins stunned in a black and white full Christian Dior attire. The dramatic piece featured a long skirt with a semi-sheer full-sleeved top. She added more drama to her look with her rough bun.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walked hand in hand at the event and looked smart in their Louis Vuitton ensemble.

(Photograph:Twitter)

HoYeon Jung

'Squid Game' actress HoYeon Jung arrived wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario looked effortlessly elegant in Christian Dior's floor-length gown with stone detailing in the front.

All over, Alexandra looked simple yet classic!

(Photograph:Twitter)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attended the event wearing a Louis Vuitton grey dress, which she paired with black stockings.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was a boss lady. The singer looked striking in her all-black outfit by Giorgio Armani. She added extra glam to her look with minimal Cartier jewellery.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith took her glamour to the next level. The actress arrived wearing a full-length dramatic green gown.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

