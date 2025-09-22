/The 8 longest-running TV shows ever – timeless classics you must know

If you want to know the top 8 longest-running TV shows, here are the classic series that made a big mark on television history. These are loved by millions and known for their lasting success on air.
Since 1957, this has been one of the longest-running science shows globally. It explores astronomy and space exploration, making complex ideas easy to understand and fascinating for viewers of all ages.
A quiz show airing since 1962, pits university teams against each other in a test of knowledge. Known for its serious tone and challenging questions, it has remained popular with viewers who enjoy intellectual competition.
This religious-themed show began in 1961 and features hymns from churches across the UK. It celebrates faith through music and interviews, bringing communities together in a peaceful and uplifting way.
Since 1958, Blue Peter has been Britain's longest-running children's programme. It combines fun educational content, crafts, and adventures. It's known for its iconic badges and memorable presenters who inspire young viewers.
First aired in 1964, this football highlights show has a huge following. It provides thrilling moments from English football games, expert analysis, and interviews, making it essential viewing for sports fans.
Starting in 1953, Panorama is the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme. It is one of the longest running TV shows in the UK and has made an impact with hard-hitting investigations and in-depth reports on pressing issues.
Debuting in 1963, this classic British sci-fi series is famous for its unique storytelling and time travel adventures. It holds the record as the longest-running scripted non-soap show. Over the decades, many actors have played the Doctor, keeping the show fresh and exciting.
One of the longest-running scripted shows worldwide, starting in 1960. It shows the lives of people in a fictional Northern English town. Known for its strong characters and gripping stories, it airs multiple times a week and remains a fan favourite.