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The 5 Most Iconic Manager-Wrestler Pairings in WWE History

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 24:53 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 24:53 IST

WWF/WWE wouldn’t have been a billion-dollar business had it not been about some of the most memorable manager-wrestler pairings. We take a look at the five most iconic duos that changed pro-wrestling forever.

The Undertaker and Paul Bearer
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

The Undertaker and Paul Bearer

Perhaps the most iconic and significant pairing regarding shaping what WWE is today, the duo of The Undertaker and his late manager, Paul Bearer, was the most visually and narratively perfect pairing in the pro-wrestling industry. Their connection not only helped in developing The Undertaker’s character in his early years but also set the bar for every pairing in the future.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Thanks to the ‘wiseman’ Paul Heyman, his association with the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, changed WWE’s landscape forever. The duo stood at the pedestal for over three years, helping to form ‘The Bloodline’ and a brilliant storyline around it, which further gave rise to countless memorable in-ring tales.

Paul Heyman and CM Punk
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Paul Heyman and CM Punk

CM Punk was a Paul Heyman long before Reigns became one. Following Lesnar’s first run in the WWE, Heyman joined hands with CM Punk midway through 2012, forming a masterclass in psychological wrestling. The two looked like a pair made in heaven, with their TV charisma creating some of the most compelling storylines during that time.

MVP and Bobby Lashley
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

MVP and Bobby Lashley

A pairing between MVP and Bobby Lashley, worthy of main eventing every single time, had a sorry end to their partnership, but flourished during their brief stay. With MVP by his side, Lashley could elevate his main-event picture and even won his maiden WWE World Title.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Easily the greatest and the most memorable manager-talent pairing in the company’s history was that of the OG Paul Heyman and the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. The two changed WWE for good and continued their association across three decades, with it culminating at WrestleMania 42 Night 2, where Lesnar shocking retired from the in-ring competition.

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