/'30-mile vacuum': Why flushing a toilet on USS Abraham Lincoln is a mechanical nightmare

What happens to the waste? In international waters, the VCHT system churns the sewage, treats it, and pumps the ‘effluent’ directly overboard into the ocean. However, maritime law strictly dictates that a ship cannot pump waste within three nautical miles of the coastline. When the Lincoln pulls into port, the system diverts all waste into internal holding tanks. If those tanks fill up before a port-side barge can pump them out, the Captain is forced to secure the water—meaning nobody on the ship can shower or flush a toilet until the tanks are emptied.