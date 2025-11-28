Few modern weapons have altered regional maritime strategy as profoundly as the BrahMos. Developed jointly by India and Russia, it is widely regarded as the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missile, capable of reaching nearly Mach 2.8 to 3. Its blend of high speed, low-altitude sea-skimming and precision-strike accuracy gives it capabilities that few comparable systems can approach. The programme has also positioned India as a credible exporter of advanced strategic technology, with multiple Southeast Asian states evaluating it for coastal defence roles. Notably, India and Indonesia have recently made substantive progress towards finalising a major BrahMos procurement agreement, again putting focus on the missile’s increasing value to maritime nations seeking strong, reliable deterrence.