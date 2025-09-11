/The 2001 Nepal royal massacre: How a prince killed the king, queen and 7 royals

The killings stunned Nepal. King Birendra was deeply respected, and many ordinary Nepalis refused to believe Dipendra could have murdered his parents. Public anger mounted as suspicions swirled around the surviving royals, particularly Gyanendra, whose sudden ascension was met with unease. Crowds at his coronation shouted slogans, some even calling for his execution. The massacre not only wiped out a generation of the Shah dynasty but also accelerated the decline of the monarchy itself, which was finally abolished in 2008.

