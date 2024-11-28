Thanksgiving 2024: Remember how hit sitcom 'Friends' celebrated the Turkey day?

Friends Thanksgiving episodes are one of the best episodes of the iconic sitcom. From Monica's Turkey dance to Joey's big pants, here's a look back at what Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey taught us about Thanksgiving.
Turkey is the key to emotions
'The One With All the Thanksgivings' episode, where everyone is in the flashback and Turkey brings out everyone's emotions from Chandler's feelings for Monica to Joey's dance.
(Photograph:X)
Pick a nice big pants like joey
For the Turkey day, we should always wear a pant-like Joey. The one with Joey’s Thanksgiving Pant might be one of the best wardrobe advice that you can take for the foodie day.
(Photograph:X)
Is all about fun
Whether it is inside or outside, Thanksgiving is all about fun and in season 3 it is the mix with the Football and of course a Geller cup. The episode in which, the whole gang for the first time come out of their flat to the celebrate the food day in the whole new way.
(Photograph:X)
Spend the day with your favourites
Thanksgiving is all about having a good time with your favourite pals no matter what situation you all are stuck in. The first Thanksgiving episode of the show teaches us the same when all food is burnt, Rachel misses her flight for the vale but the best part comes when everything ended up with a smile and a sandwich on their plate.
(Photograph:X)
Don't be late
The last Thanksgiving of 'Friends'. In the episode, when Monica refuses to host first time ever but Joey, Ross, Rachel and Phoebe convince Monica and Chandler to host Thanksgiving, however, the four of them end up arriving to dinner an hour late. Although they get the food but after a long wait.
(Photograph:X)
Don't take out your best crockery
In season 9, we all meet Rachel's new sister Amy and Monica's expensive china crockery. The chaotic episode, which ended up giving us advice to never take your precious things out and to keep them safe for the D-day.