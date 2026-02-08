LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Thailand votes as three-way battle: Why the snap election was called and who’s the frontrunner

Thailand votes as three-way battle: Why the snap election was called and who’s the frontrunner

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 08, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 13:20 IST

Thailand is voting in a snap election amid political instability and weak economic growth. Reformist People’s Party leads polls against incumbent PM Anutin’s Bhumjaithai. Key issues include inequality, debt, sluggish growth, border tensions with Cambodia, and a constitutional referendum.

Thailand votes in early election
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Thailand votes in early election

Polling opened in Thailand's second general election in three years on Sunday. Thai voters queued up outside polling booths to choose their leader

Who are the three main parties?
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Who are the three main parties?

In fray is People’s Party (Phak Prachachon), is led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. Second party in fray is Bhumjaithai Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Pheu Thai Party, the long-dominant political vehicle of the Shinawatra family, now led by Yodchanan Wongsawat.

Who is the frontrunner?
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Who is the frontrunner?

According to reports, the clear frontrunner is Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and his progressive People’s Party. According to major surveys released just before the election, his party had 29-35 per cent support. Ruengpanyawut, a former tech executive has been successful in mobilising younger voters with a reformist agenda focused on transparency and modern governance. As polling continued, Ruengpanyawut said, "We promise to the people that we’ll form the people's government to bring policies that benefit all, not the few in the country."

Why is Thailand election taking place now?
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Why is Thailand election taking place now?

Thailand is holding a snap general election today, amid political instability that saw the country cycle through three prime ministers in less than three years.The key reasons for the snap election is dissolution of Parliament. Under Thai law, a general election must be held within 45 to 60 days of the dissolution of parliament. Interim Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved the House of Representatives in December 2025 to avoid a looming no-confidence motion led by the opposition People's Party.

What are the key issues?
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What are the key issues?

According to reports, Thailand is facing its weakest economic growth in decades. While household debt are at all-time high, tourism revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels. Amid US-led tariff war, the export economy has also taken a hit. The recent tensions and conflict at the border with Cambodia has raised national security as top concern

What we know about Thai politics?
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What we know about Thai politics?

Thai politics is a tussle for power between progressive reform movements and a powerful conservative establishment comprising the military, the judiciary, and the monarchy.

Trending Photo

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods
7

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods

Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier deployed near Iran - What's happening
5

Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier deployed near Iran - What's happening

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?
7

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?

Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli
5

Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is