/Thailand votes as three-way battle: Why the snap election was called and who’s the frontrunner

According to reports, the clear frontrunner is Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and his progressive People’s Party. According to major surveys released just before the election, his party had 29-35 per cent support. Ruengpanyawut, a former tech executive has been successful in mobilising younger voters with a reformist agenda focused on transparency and modern governance. As polling continued, Ruengpanyawut said, "We promise to the people that we’ll form the people's government to bring policies that benefit all, not the few in the country."