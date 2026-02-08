/Thailand votes as three-way battle: Why the snap election was called and who’s the frontrunner

Thailand is voting in a snap election amid political instability and weak economic growth. Reformist People’s Party leads polls against incumbent PM Anutin’s Bhumjaithai. Key issues include inequality, debt, sluggish growth, border tensions with Cambodia, and a constitutional referendum.
Polling opened in Thailand's second general election in three years on Sunday. Thai voters queued up outside polling booths to choose their leader
In fray is People’s Party (Phak Prachachon), is led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. Second party in fray is Bhumjaithai Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Pheu Thai Party, the long-dominant political vehicle of the Shinawatra family, now led by Yodchanan Wongsawat.
According to reports, the clear frontrunner is Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and his progressive People’s Party. According to major surveys released just before the election, his party had 29-35 per cent support. Ruengpanyawut, a former tech executive has been successful in mobilising younger voters with a reformist agenda focused on transparency and modern governance. As polling continued, Ruengpanyawut said, "We promise to the people that we’ll form the people's government to bring policies that benefit all, not the few in the country."
Thailand is holding a snap general election today, amid political instability that saw the country cycle through three prime ministers in less than three years.The key reasons for the snap election is dissolution of Parliament. Under Thai law, a general election must be held within 45 to 60 days of the dissolution of parliament. Interim Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved the House of Representatives in December 2025 to avoid a looming no-confidence motion led by the opposition People's Party.
According to reports, Thailand is facing its weakest economic growth in decades. While household debt are at all-time high, tourism revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels. Amid US-led tariff war, the export economy has also taken a hit. The recent tensions and conflict at the border with Cambodia has raised national security as top concern
Thai politics is a tussle for power between progressive reform movements and a powerful conservative establishment comprising the military, the judiciary, and the monarchy.