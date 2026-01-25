/Thailand installs Buddha statue at disputed border where Vishnu idol was demolished, Cambodia reacts

Nearly a month after demolishing a Lord Vishnu statue at the disputed Thailand-Cambodia border, Thailand installed a Buddha statue, calling it a morale-boosting religious gesture. Cambodia condemned the move, while India said the demolition hurt religious sentiments amid fragile border peace.
Almost a month after Thai forces removed a statue of a Hindu deity from the disputed border area with Cambodia, Thailand has installed a Buddha statue. The Thai army said that the statue was placed in the area as part of a religious gesture and to boost morale among local residents. The location, known as An Ma in Thailand and An Ses in Cambodia, is contested between the two countries
Amid clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in Nov-Dec 2025, a statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand-Cambodia border was demolished. According to reports, the statue was erected by Cambodian forces in 2013 on land that Thailand considers its territory. For the Thai military, the destruction of the statue was about asserting Thai sovereignty over the land after its forces regained control of the area.
The Thai army accused Cambodia of spreading “distortions" and said that the statue “was not intended to insult or undermine the beliefs of any party". “This was carried out within the framework of religious freedom and belief, as well as to boost morale among Thai citizens in the area," the army said.
Phnom Penh said that Thai armed forces decision to install a Buddha statue at the site was an act "inconsistent with de-escalation measures" in the ceasefire
Thailand defended the demolition of a Lord Vishnu statue at the Thailand-Cambodia border, citing security and territorial control, denying religious intent.
Cambodia condemned the act, saying the statue lay within its territory. Kim Chanpanha, Cambodian government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, said that the statue, built in 2014, "was inside our territory in the An Ses area". "We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers," Chanpanha added.
India issued a statement on the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu, saying "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not take place." The statement also mentioned, “Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage.”
The Nov-Dec 2025 clashes were triggered after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine, allegedly placed near disputed border area by Cambodia, in November. Cambodia denied the claims, but the Thai soldier died later prompting Thailand to launch an air strike. Both sides announced “immediate” ceasefire on Dec 27 and even after few reports of violation, the fragile ceasefire has stayed