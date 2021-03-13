Thailand celebrates National Elephant Day

Elephant has an important place in Thai culture. It is national animal of Thailand. Elephants have a sacred status and also symbol of royal power. March 13 has been celebrate in Thailand as National Elephant Day since 1998
Mahouts bring their elephants dressed to commemorate National Elephant Day for a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya on March 13, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
A baby elephant enjoys a bath before a ceremony to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village
A mahout prepares his elephant for a ceremony and a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables to mark National Elephant Day
Buddhist monks chant during a ceremony
A Buddhist monk blesses elephants during an event
An elephant reaches for a watermelon during a festive breakfast
People feed elephants during the event