Thailand celebrates National Elephant Day

Elephant has an important place in Thai culture. It is national animal of Thailand. Elephants have a sacred status and also symbol of royal power. March 13 has been celebrate in Thailand as National Elephant Day since 1998

Natioanal Elephant Day

Mahouts bring their elephants dressed to commemorate National Elephant Day for a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya on March 13, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

A quick shower

A baby elephant enjoys a bath before a ceremony to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village

(Photograph:AFP)

Prepping up

A mahout prepares his elephant for a ceremony and a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables to mark National Elephant Day

(Photograph:AFP)

Chanting of mantras

Buddhist monks chant during a ceremony

(Photograph:AFP)

Bless you!

A Buddhist monk blesses elephants during an event

(Photograph:AFP)

Breakfast time

An elephant reaches for a watermelon during a festive breakfast

(Photograph:AFP)

Here you go!

People feed elephants during the event

(Photograph:AFP)

