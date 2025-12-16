LOGIN
Thailand-Cambodia conflict spills over to Laos, Trump's ceasefire call fails, India's statement - What's happening now

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 16:25 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 16:25 IST

Thailand-Cambodia conflict spills to Laos
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Thailand-Cambodia conflict spills to Laos

Thailand's military said that it has stopped fuel shipments passing through a border checkpoint with Laos because of fears they were being diverted to Cambodia. Thai defence ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said, "Our intention is not to cause impacts on the Lao people or government." The Laotian Foreign Ministry has not issued a statement yet.

Cambodia says Thailand bombed Angkor temples' province
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Cambodia says Thailand bombed Angkor temples' province

Cambodia accused Thailand of striking deep inside its territory, bombing the province that is home to the centuries-old Angkor temples. A day ago, Thailand’s military said that it launched a new offensive against Cambodia to “reclaim sovereign territory.” The Thai military reported “tense” clashes at key disputed temple sites, including Prasat Ta Krabey and Prasat Ta Muen Thorn while Cambodia accused Thailand of attacking three villages in Banteay Meanchey province and carrying out air raids

What about Trump's ceasefire claims?
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What about Trump's ceasefire claims?

While The Royal Thai Army said that it “never mentioned” a ceasefire and that “there is no plan” to stop fighting, Cambodia claimed that Thailand was spreading fake news. On Dec 13, US President Donald Trump said that the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia are ready for peace and agreed to halt fighting. He said he spoke to the leaders of both the countries on call.

What triggered Nov-Dec clashes?
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What triggered Nov-Dec clashes?

The fresh clashes were triggered after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine, allegedly placed near disputed border area by Cambodia, in November. Cambodia denied the claims, but the Thai soldier died later prompting Thailand to launch an air strike. Over half a million people have been displaced by the fighting, which has killed at least 38 on both sides over the past eight days.

What happened this summer?
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What happened this summer?

Earlier this year, both sides exchanged fire near the disputed border area and a Cambodian soldier was killed. Intense clashes erupted thereafter that continued for approximately a week. It left 43 people dead and forced around 300,000 to flee. Trump stepped in using trade as a negotiation tactic and a ceasefire was declared.

What are the issues between Thailand and Cambodia?
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What are the issues between Thailand and Cambodia?

The Southeast Asian nations - Thailand and Cambodia - dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border. Both countries also claim the land surrounding the 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple as their own. Thailand and Cambodia have accused each other of moves that led to a breakdown of July's Trump-brokered truce

India's statement amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

India's statement amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes

The Embassy of India in Bangkok issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border. India also expressed "concern" over Cambodia-Thailand conflict urging for "return to dialogue"

