/Thailand–Cambodia conflict: 7 countries that could get indirectly involved in escalation

The US maintains strong military relations with Thailand through joint exercises like Cobra Gold, and the two are long-time treaty allies. If regional stability is threatened, especially near key maritime routes, the US might offer aerial surveillance, logistics, or even limited air support, not necessarily full troop deployment.
China has invested heavily in Cambodia's military infrastructure and supplied it with arms, including trucks, radars, and small aircraft. In the event of escalation, China may not send troops directly but could provide drone, intelligence, or logistical support to Cambodia under strategic alignment.
Vietnam shares borders and long-standing political influence over Cambodia. While relations have seen fluctuations, Vietnam could offer indirect support such as border reinforcements or military advisors, especially if the conflict spills into Vietnamese territory or affects regional balance.
India has defence cooperation with both Thailand and Cambodia but leans toward balancing power in Southeast Asia. India might not send fighter jets or troops, but in a broader strategic scenario, it could participate in peacekeeping or naval surveillance to maintain Indo-Pacific security.
Japan is unlikely to deploy troops due to its pacifist constitution but could offer humanitarian or logistical support to Thailand through its defence and disaster response pacts. Japan also has vested interests in regional maritime trade and peacekeeping.
As a major player in ASEAN and chair in recent years, Indonesia could mobilise peacekeeping forces or initiate diplomatic military dialogue. If the conflict worsens, Indonesia might contribute to a regional stabilisation force under ASEAN mechanisms.
Russia has sold military hardware to both Cambodia and Thailand over the past decade. Though unlikely to directly intervene, if the conflict aligns with Moscow’s regional ambitions or arms diplomacy, Russia may support either side with surveillance tech or aircraft spares, rather than manpower.