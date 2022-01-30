Thailand beach declared disaster area after massive oil spill, aerial images show extent of damage

Here are some of the aerial shots, that showed the extent of the damage of the oil leak.

A Thailand beach has been declared a disaster area after a massive underwater oil pipe leak.

Oil pipe leak at Thai beach

A beach on Thailand's east coast has been declared a disaster area by the authorities after an underwater oil pipe leak.

In the aftermath, oil has been washing up on a beach, blackening the sand. It is causing damage to marine life.

(Photograph:Reuters)