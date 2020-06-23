Thai schools rehearse inevitable return with protective measures against COVID-19

New routines

They queued for temperature checks and wash basins and were introduced to hand-cleaning techniques and a new lunchtime routine of eating behinds screens.

"This is going to be something new for the kids and they're excited. They've been cooperative because parents also practise the same new normal at home," said the school's director, Pornnicha Chatapun. "It's normal life for them now, and they won't feel weird about it.”

(Photograph:Reuters)