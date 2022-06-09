Thai railway market back on track post-pandemic - see pics

Spectacle, marvel, unique experience

In recent years, the spectacle had become a hub for coconut-drinking backpackers in elephant pants and Instagram selfie enthusiasts, but the pandemic hit hard.

Now, with Thailand dropping Covid-19 entry restrictions, tourism is picking up once more.

Australian Ella McDonald, on a two-day stopover on her way to Turkey, was among those marvelling at the market's organised chaos.

"It was crazy and hectic," she told AFP. "I was shocked at how big the train was in the small amount of space.

"It's a unique experience. I've never seen anything like this anywhere else in the world."

(Photograph:AFP)