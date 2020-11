Protesters' answer to violence

They had first made an appearance on Tuesday outside parliament in the most violent day of months of demonstrations as protesters used them as shields to advance towards police lines.

"They're like a mascot now. I saw them being used as shields. Maybe they are not that strong but they are a good stunt," said a 27-year-old protester named Earn as she posed for a photo with three of the ducks.

(Photograph:Reuters)