Thai Navy undertakes 'purrfect' rescue to save cats stuck on capsized boat

The crew from the ship had been taken to safety on Tuesday. The navy was sent to the site of the vessel which had capsized. They were checking for oil spill, but found that cats remained on board the ship.
(Photograph:Reuters)
''Heads popping out''
"I used my camera to zoom in to the boat, and I saw one or two cats popping their heads out," said First-Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon of the navy's air and coastal defence division.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Huddled on a wooden beam
Soon after, the crew found that four ginger cats were together on a wooden beam. One of the sailors swam out to the boat in a life vest, and carried the cats back to safety by keeping them above water level, as his team pulled him in with a rope.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Now in safety
On Wednesday, his rescue posts received over 2,500 comments on Facebook. The cats are now under the care of rescuers on the island of Koh Lipe.