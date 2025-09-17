/Text threads expose hatred: What Tyler Robinson allegedly said about Charlie Kirk before killing him?

Messages recovered from Tyler Robinson show hatred and a clear intent to kill Charlie Kirk. The suspect reportedly told friends via texts and Discord about “taking out” Kirk. Details are emerging as the investigation continues.
Tyler Robinson, aged 22, was arrested following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk during a university event in Utah.
Prosecutors revealed messages between Robinson and his roommate where Robinson detailed his emotions and plans. One message said he was “tired of hate” and intended to act against Kirk.
Robinson allegedly left a handwritten note under his keyboard saying, “I had the chance to take out Kirk and I’m going to do it.” The note was torn and damaged but recovered by authorities.
Shortly before his arrest, Robinson’s account on Discord posted a message to friends admitting responsibility: “It was me at UVU yesterday, I’m sorry.” This digital confession is central to the prosecutors’ case.
Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, reportedly received messages instructing him to delete incriminating chats. This shows attempts to cover up the crime after it happened.
Robinson’s messages expressed strong anger toward Kirk’s political stances, motivating the killing. Authorities are treating it as a politically charged act, with the motive supported by digital evidence.
The court case is underway with multiple charges including aggravated murder. Investigations continue into Robinson’s networks and digital footprint to understand how the act was planned.